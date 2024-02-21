Incredible Barndominium For Sale In New York State

New York State, aside from the taxes, is a pretty incredible place to live. If you love the outdoors, New York State offers a ton a great places to hike, hunt, fish and explore from Niagara Falls to the Adirondack Mountains.

When the COVID pandemic started back in 2020, land was being scooped up and it was tough to find a place to by. Inventory was low and prices seemed to favor the seller over the buyer. But now that we are four years beyond that, there are some great places popping up for sale and could be the perfect place if you love living off the land.

There is a beautiful farmhouse that is for sale near one of the most popular and exciting towns in New York State. Ellicottville, New York is gorgeous all year round and for those who ski, it is a paradise. This property offers the convenience of being close to the town and yet, far enough away to be an oasis in the woods.

According to the listing from Whitetail Properties, not only is this a great home at 7595 Irish Hill Rd, with lots of land, it offers an additional space!

A bonus to this property is a newly built Barndominium that is ready for the interior finishing. Radiant heat floors are already installed, as well as the hot and cold water lines and framing for rooms. The second level is a blank canvas for space and can be made into any configuration of great room and bedrooms you can imagine.

