House Explodes In This New York State Town

Fire crews and first responders were busy this week after reports that a house exploded in a town in New York State.

According to the news out of Syracuse, New York, the details are still being pieced together as to what exactly happened. However, it sounds ,like a very scary situation that also involved some vehicles in a garage.

News outlets report that, first responders were called to the scene on Snowden Hill Road in New Hartford and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Sentinel Media's story said that, "the alarm was raised at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday with initial reports that a vehicle exploded inside the garage at 3791 Snowden Hill Road, just south of the village of New Hartford".

The spring has just started and New York State law enforcement and the Department of Environmental Conservation reminds New York State residents that the annual burn ban is now in place.

Here in New York State, in an effort to protect precious forests, woodlands and local residences, there is an annual burn ban that is in place.

Annual burn ban is in effect from March 16 through May 14.

The New York State DEC reminds everyone that although burning is a quick and efficient way to get rid of downed sticks, limbs and debris...

When you plan a fire, always check for fire danger in your area on DEC's online map (updated every week). Also, local governments may have stricter rules than NYS; your fire department will have information about local burning laws.