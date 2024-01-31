Musical season is here. High school students have been working hard and if you'd like to check out a great show, there are plenty in store for you.

High schools across Western New York are in full "musical mode" and this is your chance to get out and support local music and arts programs.

There's a reason why there was a movie/musical called "High School Musical." These kids are insanely talented. If you think the stage is only for adult actors who have given their whole life to their craft, you're wrong. But that's not to say that these young actors haven't worked very hard at what they do.

Now is a good time to make some plans to be at one (or more) of the upcoming musicals in Western New York. All the kids are always absolutely phenomenal. The sets look amazing. They sound amazing. The shows...are amazing.

These kids work so hard to put these shows on. They put in early mornings building sets, and late nights doing rehearsals. I grew up playing sports and never really saw how much goes into these performances, but let me tell you from personal experience now, they work their butts off. They're singing, they're dancing, they're memorizing lines, they're working on timing. This isn't something they just show up to one day. This is MONTHS of work for 4 days of entertainment.

In many cases, their programs are working with the bare minimum for costumes and sets and these shows are their best chance to make some money for the program.

This is our chance to support these kids.

If you are tired of searching for movies to stream on TV only to be disappointed and realize that you've wasted your weekend, then check out a musical this weekend. There are tons of them! All they need is someone to come, see the show, laugh at the jokes, and be amazed by the singing. Be a participant. (And don't forget to bring some money for the concessions, basket raffles, and 50/50's. It's all for the kids!)

Ok, maybe it's not a complete list. You'll notice that there is some information missing. We did the best we could to gather as much info as we could, but we're still missing some. If you have one that I don't have listed here, or if you have more information (like on sale information) for one of the shows listed below that needs more info, please email it to brettalan@wyrk.com.

Grand Island - Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (February 1-3) A special character meet-and-greet will take place on Saturday at 5 p.m. before the 6 p.m. performance. Click Here For Tickets

Gowanda - Cinderella (February 2-3) Click Here For More Information

West Seneca West - Mamma Mia (7-10) Click Here For Tickets or call (716) 677-3421

Cardinal O'Hara - Mamma Mia (February 10 - 2 show times) Click Here For Tickets

Alden - The Addams Family (February 8-10) Click Here For Tickets

Lake Shore - All Shook Up (February 8-10) Click Here For Tickets

Kenmore West - Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (February 8-10) Click Here For Tickets

Williamsville South - The Spongebob Musical (February 8-10) Click Here For Tickets

Amherst - Les Miserables (February 9-10) Click Here For Tickets

East Aurora - Mamma Mia (February 9-11) Click Here For Tickets

Holland - The Wizard of Oz (February 9-10) Click Here For Tickets

Lancaster - The Addams Family (February 15-17) Click Here For Tickets

Lewiston Porter - Chicago (Teen Edition) (February 16-18) Ticket Info Coming Soon!

North Collins - Shrek (February 29-March 3) Ticket Info Coming Soon!

Cleveland Hill (March 1-2) More info soon

Maryvale - Into The Woods (March 1-2) Click Here For Tickets

Cheektowaga - Grease (March 1-3) Click Here For Tickets

Eden - Footloose (March 7-10) Tickets go on sale soon!

Williamsville East - Mamma Mia (March 7-9)

St. Joseph's - Guys & Dolls (March 7-10) Click Here For Tickets

St. Mary's - Beauty & The Beast (March 7-9) Click Here For Tickets

Starpoint - Mamma Mia (March 8-10) Tickets On Sale February 16th

Niagara Wheatfield - Newsies (March 8 & 9) Tickets go on sale soon!

Newfane - Grease (March 8-10) Tickets go on sale soon!

Barker - Anastasia (March 8-10) Tickets go on sale soon!

St. Francis - Mamma Mia (March 8-10) Tickets go on sale soon!

Fredonia - Beauty & The Beast (March 8-9, March 15-16) Tickets available in February

Williamsville North - Legally Blonde (March 14-16) More info coming soon!

Tonawanda - Now. Here. This (March 14-16) Click Here For Tickets

Orchard Park (March 14-17) More info coming soon

Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts - Mean Girls (March 14-16)

Depew - The Sound Of Music (March 15-17) Tickets go on sale March 4th

Royalton Hartland - Freaky Friday (March 15-17) More info coming soon

Sweet Home - The Addams Family (March 15-17) More info coming soon

Forestville - Footloose (March 21-23) More info coming soon

Randolph - The Little Mermaid (March 21-23) More info coming soon

Pine Valley - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (March 21-23) More info coming soon

Cassadaga Valley - The Addams Family (March 22-24) More info coming soon

Maple Grove - Mean Girls (March 22-24) More info coming soon

Frontier - Something Rotten (April 18-20) Click Here For Tickets

Clarence - Aida (April 25-27) More info coming soon

