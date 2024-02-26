There Are Big Time, Good Paying Job Openings In Erie County

There are some great job opportunities waiting with the one of the biggest employers in Western New York. If you are looking for a good salary and great benefits, get your application and resume ready.

February is almost over and as we look ahead to spring, there will be some great "seasonal" jobs pooping up. However, Erie County is looking to fill some positions that are full time, year round and have pretty decent wages.

Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz put a post on "X" (Twitter) early this week and shared a link to the many job vacancies in Erie County.

According to the listings, there are hourly salaries that start in the $18 per hour range and some full time annual salaries that start at $112,162! Be quick to apply as it looks as though some of these need to be filled soon or there is an exam/application deadline.

USA Today ran a story last week about the average salaries for each individual state in the United States. According to the report from the USA Today, the average salary here in New York is $84.292.

The report says

that:

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, the average U.S. annual salary in Q4 of 2023 was $59,384. This is up 5.4% from the same time period in 2022, when the average American was making $56,316 per year.

