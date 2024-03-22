Buffalo Locals Say This Is The Best Place To Watch The Eclipse

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Buffalo has gone Total Solar Eclipse crazy.

The countdown to April 8th is on, with thousands of people preparing to flock to the Western New York area to witness this massive event. There are dozens of events and viewing parties scheduled from Rochester to Niagara Falls to watch the sky plunge into total darkness for approximately 3 and a half minutes in the middle of the afternoon (while wearing protective eyewear, of course).

Even though Buffalo will be chock full of tourists that day to see the eclipse in totality, where do locals recommend going to see this once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon?

That’s exactly what one hopeful eclipse enthusiast wanted to know on the local Buffalo subreddit page.

Is There A Secret Place To See The Total Eclipse In Buffalo?

Not wanting to deal with the inevitable nightmare traffic, they asked their fellow Reddit users if there were any “under the radar” spots to go to see the eclipse that won’t be mobbed with people and cars.

There were tons of comments in response to the post from fellow Buffalo locals– and surprise, nearly all of them gave the same advice.

Nearly every single reply to this person’s inquiry suggested that they hunker down and stay home to view Buffalo’s total solar eclipse.

The truth is, although it may seem like a buzzkill, these people are absolutely right.

The Best Place To See The Eclipse In Buffalo Is At Home

It’s highly doubtful that you’ll find an “undiscovered” spot in Western New York to witness the eclipse that won’t already be filled with people. And even if you do, you have the potential to be stuck in traffic for hours, both on your way there and back. Why risk missing it because you’re sitting in your car bumper-to-bumper with out-of-towners when you could easily just step out your front door?

We get that this event is absolutely huge, and perhaps you want to celebrate it with other people. If hoards of people and traffic don’t bother you, more power to you! Have at it, and go have a great time.

READ MORE: Poloncarz Asking Western New York Businesses To Close For Eclipse

But if you’re looking to escape the madhouse coming to town in a few short weeks, your best bet is to catch the eclipse from your own home. We think this Reddit comment sums it up best:

If you’re still not convinced, here’s a running list of places throughout Western New York holding special events for the total solar eclipse on April 8th.