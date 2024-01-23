Yet Another Toll Increase Looming In New York State

There are some drivers in portions of New York State that are fearing the worst when it comes to having to pay a toll. As if things were not expensive enough, rumor has it a congestion toll may be expanded.

The New York State Thruway has increased it's toll prices as of the start of this year and for those who do not have an EX Pass, the prices are much higher to drive the Thruway.

However, in areas around New York City, new cameras are being added to keep an eye on traffic congestion and the worry is that a new toll is looming.

According to reports, sensors are being put up on the FDR Drive and West Side Highway.

The New York Post reports that:

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has begun installing camera equipment on New York highways to prepare to monitor a controversial $15 congestion toll to enter Manhattan’s central business district south of 60th Street as early as May, The Post has learned.

As far as the New York State Thruway, the new prices have started. If you don't have an EZ Pass yet, you can expect to pay a considerable fee.

