Another Massive Arrest Near The Border In Buffalo, New York

There was a major arrest by the US Border Patrol near Buffalo, New York this week and follows a string of recent incidents along the Canada/US line.

The entire United States is watching to see what will happen with the next presidential election in November. The border crisis and immigration are big issues and, as we have seen in New York State, are not isolated to the southern border or states in the Southwestern United States.

In a news release from Wednesday afternoon it was noted that four people were arrested after being caught trying to sneak in on the International Railroad Bridge near Buffalo, NY.

Last week, we ran a similar story about an arrest on the Canada/US border.

In a news release sent to us this week it was noted that the U.S. Border Patrol agents arrest 13 people.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Buffalo Station arrested 12 men and 1 woman from Mexico and Nicaragua.

The information goes on to say that:

During the interview process, agents discovered that the undocumented non-citizens allegedly travelled to the area as a group from North Carolina to work at jobs allegedly paying $14 per hour. Further investigation revealed that none of the undocumented non-citizens had received authorization to work in the United States.

This is the type of story that we have been hearing and reading about nationwide. According to some, the next Presidential election, this November 5th, will be centered around immigration and the economy.