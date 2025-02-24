Another Holiday Gives Students Day Off in June New York State
There is going to be another holiday added to school districts in New York State this year. There have been a few holidays that are getting recognized by more schools across the State. This one will happen before this school year ends in June.
It is called Eid ul-Adha.
What is the Eid ul-Adha holiday?
Sometimes known as the Feast of Sacrifice it is a very important in some Asian cultures. This year, New York State schools are going to recognize it.
Eid al-Adha marks the culmination of the hajj (pilgrimage) rites at Minā, Saudi Arabia, near Mecca, but is celebrated by Muslims throughout the world. As with Eid al-Fitr, it is distinguished by the performance of communal prayer (ṣalāt) at daybreak on its first day", according to USnews.com.
When is Eid ul-Adha in 2025?
Eid ul-Adha is a public holiday in Muslim countries and now in most New York State schools. The holiday that is recognized is one day, but the celebration lasts a few days. In 2025, Eid ul-Adha will begin on the evening of Friday, June 6, 2025 and end on the following Tuesday night.
Starting for the 2024-2025 school year, the kids and teachers will get off on these 3 days off and they started these new days off. Here are the new days off:
- Diwali (November 1)
- January 29, Asian Lunar New Year
- June 6, Eid al-Adh (mid June)
As you can imagine, parents are split on the new holidays. It is hard for some parents to schedule child care on days that are holidays for schools, but not for jobs. It is important to note that not every school district will grant it has a holiday for the kids and the teachers to have off. Check your school's calendar to see if it is set.