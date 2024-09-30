The Last 24-Hour Diners Left In Upstate New York

We’re lucky to have a ton of great, locally-owned diners all over New York State, but most of them have some sort of closing time.

For some New Yorkers, food tastes better in the middle of the night– and there’s no better place to do that than at a diner that’s open 24 hours. 

Inside a 24/7 diner, you’ll find all kinds of people:

  • First responders & hospital workers getting off of a double shift
  • Truck drivers taking a much needed break
  • Tipsy 20-something friends recapping a long night out at the bars
  • Retail employees grabbing their first meal of the day before they open up shop 
  • Old friends meeting up for their regular cup of coffee
You never know who you’ll see or meet at a 24/7 diner, but you definitely know they likely have an interesting reason why they’re there in the middle of the night.

Another great part about chowing down at local 24/7 diners? They serve literally anything you could want at any time. 

If you’re a night owl, you can grab a hearty pasta dish or a fish fry for dinner in the middle of the night. An early riser could grab eggs and toast or pancakes for breakfast at 2am. And if a late-night craving for something sweet pops up, you can dash  to your local diner to pick up a slice of cake, piece of pie, or something else decadent from your 24-hour diner’s bakery display.

Now that you remember why diners open 24/7 are the best, you might have one question–

Where did they all go?

Only Six 24-Hour Diners Are Left In Upstate New York

The Covid-19 pandemic and inflation in food prices are a major factor in why 24-hour diners are now found few and far between.

There’s plenty of chain restaurants open 24/7, like Denny’s and McDonald’s, but for this list, we’ve chosen to focus on locally-owned spots– and unfortunately, there’s not many.

Specifically, we could only find six…yes, six…that are still open in Upstate New York.

We’re really hoping that we’re wrong, so we forgot any of your local favorites from your Upstate New York town, be sure to let us know.

That being said, here are the last remaining 24-hour diners in Upstate New York.

The Only 24/7 Diners Left In New York State

Unbelievably, there are only a handful of diners still around in Upstate New York that are open 24 hours a day.

Gallery Credit: Yelp/Megan Carter

