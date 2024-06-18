21 Rules For Grilling To Follow This Summer In Western New York

The first official day of summer is coming this weekend. If the grill isn't out already, it's time. While you're at it, you might want to brush up on the rules.

You might not want to admit it, but there are definitely rules when it comes to the grill. The problem is that they weren't ever really written down anywhere. They just exist. We all know they're there and when people break them, it's pretty obvious.

The rules are all pretty well laid out for you below. However, there are a few things that might need to be explained.

In the rules, you'll see the term "grill master." That term refers to whoever it is that is tending to the grill. Normally it's a dad with a beer in their hand, but in your house that might be a mom or even one of the kids. However, there is a pecking order when it comes to choosing who the grill master is. You will see more about that in rule #5.

While we were standing around the grill (as you do) at my brother's house on Memorial Day, I was actually kind of impressed to hear one of the dads say that he admittedly wasn't very good at grilling. Obviously all of us started to chime in with our own rules that he should be following to become a better griller. This list could serve more people like him well. And again, kudos to him for admitting that he didn't know what the heck he was doing. There are so many people out there that think they know what they're doing and they just make a mess of the grill. Don't be that person. Read the rules. Follow them. Everyone will be much happier.

