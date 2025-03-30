1 Best, Most Unique Restaurant in All of New York State

The most popular restaurant in New York State doesn't even have a chef, and that is why this is so cool--they have your grandma.

Instead of hiring a chef, this restaurant will actually get grandmas who love to cook and have 'family recipes' and instead they will get paid. There is quite the list of women who are on the waiting list, but it was on the most unique concepts that we have ever seen at a restaurant.

Nonnas of the World

Enoteca Maria

27 Hyatt St, Staten Island, NY 10301

"At Enoteca Maria we celebrate cultural diversity by serving cuisines from around the world, but we do it in the most uniquely authentic way possible. Real grandmothers from every country across the globe are invited and hired as chefs to cook the recipes handed down to them that they cook at home for their families, that make up the fabric of the culture they were born and raised in", the restaurant has written.

Are the grandmas paid?

Yes, they are paid and given the tools and supplies that they need. It is such a cool concept because each dinner is by a different nationality. For example, here is the schedule for the next few days:

Friday, March 28 Nonna Helana from Egypt

Saturday, March 29 Nonna Carmen from Argentina

Sunday, March 30 Nonna Oxana from Ukraine

We talk about it all of the time. In the next few generations, less and less Americans will have 'pure' heritage. What does that mean exactly? Immigrants came from certain countries and there are so many people in America that had 'one nationality'. You were either German, Italian, and so on.

Now, as the generations move on, there are less and less people with just 'one nationality' and the traditions and cultures may get more and more faint as the generations go down. This restaurant by New York City is a great way that cultures can be practiced and SHARED.