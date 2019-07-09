On Tuesday's Facebook LIVE, we're gonna talk about two courageous New Jersey Sheriff's: Shaun Golden in Monmouth County and Robert Nolan in Cape May County.

Both men have stood up to the outrageous directive from NJ Attorney General Gurbir Grewal who wants local law enforcement to join his anti-Trump crusade by refusing to cooperate with the legal actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Grewal's actions are not only clearly political, but they may in fact be dangerous, compromising public safety and the safety of the men and women who protect and serve our communities.

