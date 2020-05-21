Is NJ behind the gym owner defying Murphy’s orders?

For a third day straight Bellmawr gym owner, Ian Smith opened his gym to loyal customers. And for the third day in a row he and some patrons were issued summonses. One person, a listener of ours named Matt, was arrested and handcuffed by Bellmawr police on Tuesday. Here's a quote from an email Matt sent to us the next day, "I merely walked out of the gym. A cop about 30 yards to my left told me to come over to him. I said why? Then he walked over to me. He asked my name. I asked, why? I didn’t do anything wrong. I was then cuffed and put in the back of the police car".

As of Wednesday afternoon, Atilis Gym experienced a sewage backup that the owners called "mysterious" and coincidental. Soon after that the health department put notices on the windows of the gym, notifying them to shut down. So the thug Governor is putting his boot on the neck of a small business owner, but he didn't want to use the state police, because he knows they probably think this is nonsense and overkill. So he used the NJ Dept. of Health. It's one thing to act like a thug, but another to be a coward thug.

Many of us empathize with small business owners all over the state who are losing the livelihoods they've struggled long and hard to build. They're not trying to be greedy or endanger anyone, they're just trying to survive. It amazes me that anyone would oppose that, but plenty of people do in the name of "the common good".

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

