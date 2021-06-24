If you’re not vaccinated the state of NJ is coming to your door (Opinion)

Didn't we just get news a few days ago that New Jersey had hit it's goal of vaccinating 70% of adults? Indeed, Eric Scott reported that about 4.7 million adults in the state have been fully vaccinated. This is what the Murphy administration wanted to achieve by the end of June. Mission accomplished.

So why are we now reading in the Asbury Park Press that New Jersey is sending what they are calling 'strike teams' into towns where the COVID vaccination rates are low? They will be knocking on doors of private homes trying to convince people to take the vaccine.

"We are strongly encouraging folks to get the vaccination," says Daniel Regenye, Ocean County's public health coordinator. That county has one of the lowest vaccination rates and among the highest rates of COVID-19 infections.

These 'strike teams' will be knocking on doors in Lakewood, Brick, Jackson and Toms River. In Monmouth County they'll be out as well, paying visits to people's homes in Howell and Middletown.

Why? When the goal has been achieved, why are they doing this? Health officials say it's because they're now worried about the Delta variant. The B.1.617.2 variant was initially found last December in India. It's thought to be more transmissible and more potent than the original virus and it is accounting for 7% of New Jersey cases in the past month and picking up steam. Still, when new daily reported cases are numbers that are relatively low is this a huge threat or is this an overreaction? After all, on Tuesday only 182 new cases were reported so only about 12 of those would be from the Delta variant.

Here's my take. I'm vaccinated. I believe in vaccinating against COVID-19. However I don't believe in forcing a person's hand. It's a highly personal decision and these vaccines, while FDA approved, are only approved on an emergency basis. Long-term studies have been impossible. To knock on the doors of people's private homes is not legally forcing them to do anything. Granted, it's an ask not a tell. Yet it's intrusive. It's high pressure. It's borderline harassment in my opinion.

Why? Because practically nothing has been talked about as much for the past six months than these vaccines. Ads on television, ads on radio, ads on websites, word of mouth, daily news updates. It is so much a part of the public consciousness at this point that everyone knows they can receive a vaccine if they want to. Banging on doors and guilting people into it is beyond the pale.

Do you think this is a good idea? Take our poll below.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

