Do you work at a job that has you crying over the sad stories of struggle that you deal with every day? New Jersey's former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno, who has the distinguished accomplishment of being NJ's FIRST elected Lt. Gov, has exactly that job.

Kim joined me on the broadcast to discuss her role at the helm of Fulfill, the foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties. She talked about the 243rd day of the lockdown which has led to her group delivering an additional 2.7 million meals. We discussed the stories of struggle that is the new reality of so many NJ families. The good news is that the organization runs efficiently, to the point that 96 cents out of every dollar goes to food for needy families.

She also shared the story of the lost sweet potato truck which cost the group $50,000 and yes, the delivery truck is still missing. Sounds like the making of a good Lifetime movie, dontcha think? I'll file that one away. For now, please help if you can.

Every dollar provides three meals to those in need of putting food on their table. I want to thank Kim and all of the volunteers and staff who make Fulfill's mission possible.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.