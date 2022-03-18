It's that feeling many of us have where we wish we could do more. The outpouring of love and support across New Jersey for Ukraine has been nothing short of incredible and touching.

Blue and yellow colors are popping up all over the state, a reference to Ukraine's flag and the continued support we have for them across the Garden State.

I know I share this feeling with many of you that I wish we could do more when it comes to supporting Ukraine. But knowing the show of solidarity across New Jersey and the world makes a huge difference in the eyes of those forced to fight this senseless war.

And Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ (the former Bell Labs facility), is among those showing their support.

I frequently visit Bell Works when I need that change of atmosphere. It's a great facility to focus on work and a perfect place to mix it up after a long day.

One evening as I prepared to leave, I noticed something that stopped me in my tracks. Their iconic water tower, which is usually lit white at night, was shining bright in blue and yellow.

Bell Works Water Tower Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

My photos don't do it justice as it's so brilliant and touching in person. Here's another look at it from the first time I saw it lit when I was exiting the front of the building.

Again, this is the best my phone can do and I wish I had a better camera with me at the time so I can show you what this truly looks like.

Bell Works Water Tower in Holmdel, NJ Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

The reflection in the pond below made it that much more impactful. And it wasn't just me who was touched by this.

As I drove around the front of the tower to get a closer look, cars on the road in front were pulling over to take a look. Such a powerful message of support for those fighting this senseless war in Ukraine.

Bell Works Water Tower in Holmdel, NJ Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

And it's not just Bell Works. Many homes and businesses across the state are showing support any way they can.

And the strength and resistance show when it comes to the people of Ukraine who continue to fight for their country. A fight for freedom, and a way of life.

Bell Works Water Tower Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

So for all the companies, homes, and individuals across New Jersey showing their support, thank you. Our solidarity with the people of Ukraine has not gone unnoticed.

The True Beauty of Ukraine, 15 Stunning Pre-war Photos Remembering the beauty of this country prior to the war. See stunning pre-war photos of Ukraine.

Flag of Ukraine on a background of blue sky olegda88 loading...

Everything Bell Works In Holmdel Has To Offer I did not even know this existed and they have EVERYTHING! Italian, Mexican, coffee, a bar, plastic surgeon, dentist, clothing stores, a library and even an escape room!

Bell Works in Holmdel (courtesy Bell Works) Bell Works in Holmdel (courtesy Bell Works) loading...