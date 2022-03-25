Ice-T ‘robbed’ at NJ gas station (and other gas jokes)

We knew he could rap from his “Rhyme Pays” days in 1987. We knew he could act before 2000 when he joined the cast of “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.” Now it turns out Newark-born Ice-T is a comic too.

At least when the prices are high.

Pump number 9! To the lineup! Give us a profile!

The average cost of a gallon of regular in New Jersey has dropped a few pennies in recent days but it’s far from okay. It still stands above $4 per gallon and the pain isn’t going away

So if you need medicine for that pain laughter like Ice-T provided may be the best. I rounded up a few gas jokes making the rounds recently.

We’re so excited. My husband and I are proud to announce our loan was approved! We close on a tank of gas next week!

— Unknown

The national average price for a gallon of gas is $4.23. Which means wherever you’re going this summer it may be cheaper to mail your car.

— Amy Poehler

Today I got gas for $1.57. Unfortunately it was at Taco Bell.

— Unknown

At a gas station near my house there’s a sign saying “We take Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express.” After I filled up my tank they took my Visa, my MasterCard, my Discover and my American Express.

— Jay Leno

Why did the Art thief's van run out of fuel? He had no Monet to buy Degas to make the Van Gogh.

— Unknown

I went to the gas station today and my options were, cash, credit card or kidney.

— Unknown

Saw a guy at pump #2 order $10 of regular. Where’s he think he’s going, pump #3?

— Unknown

