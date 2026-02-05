Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Thursday::

The Camden County Police Department now has nine drones in its fleet, raising major questions around surveillance and privacy in New Jersey

🔴 Camden County police have deployed the region's largest drone fleet

🔴 They're funded by $430,000 in private donations from power brokers

🔴 The ACLU is sounding the alarm, warning drones could lead to unconstitutional spying

Memories from the New Jersey drone hysteria are still fresh, and now South Jersey residents are again looking up to see quadcopters flying overhead.

This time, though, the drones are definitely not aliens, commercial planes, the Pentagon, a foreign adversary, or searching for radioactive materials.

And unlike the December 2024 reports, these drones aren't as large as SUVs. They're as large as any remotely piloted aircraft available to the public, which are usually less than 16 inches wide.

Camden County police Lt. Gordon Harvey, who oversees the drones, tells NJ.com that they follow best practices established by the OAG. And Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen said to WHYY that they follow rules about how long recordings are kept.

But Daniel Riesman, a staff attorney for the New Jersey chapter of the ACLU, says the public has no idea what the police department's policy actually is.

"We don't know if a pilot is going to be able to use this without oversight, whether or not their use of it is going to be audited by another officer. Will they fly drones to look into people's backyards at people sunbathing? These questions might sound silly but they are the sorts of abuses we see when it comes to surveillance tech," Reisman said.

Paul Caneiro wipes his eyes during autopsy testimony on Feb. 4, 2026 of niece he is accused of killing

⚖️ Gruesome testimony in Freehold: Jurors were shown autopsy photos detailing brutal injuries to the Caneiro family, including the two young children.

⚖️ Medical examiners testify: Experts described stab wounds, gunshots, smoke inhalation and defensive injuries suffered by the victims.

⚖️ Prosecutors outline motive: The state says financial desperation and a $3 million life insurance policy drove the killings.

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — On Wednesday, jurors in the Paul Caneiro murder trial were shown gruesome autopsy photos of the two Caneiro children and their parents.

The day ended with a description of the injuries inflicted on 8-year-old Sophia Caneiro, whose 45-pound body suffered multiple stab wounds, including to her face.

Almost the child’s “entire body suffered injuries,” the state’s Acting Chief Medical Examiner Alex Zhang said during his testimony. A number were consistent with defensive wounds, Zhang said, specifically pointing out injuries to Sophia’s right leg.

A blood-stained purple shirt that the child had been wearing was briefly shown on screen, in between photos of the actual stab wounds.

Paul Caneiro, who has been accused of killing his young niece and nephew, as well as his brother and sister-in-law in their Colts Neck home, was seen wiping his eyes at times in court, with a box of tissues next to him.

Many of the jurors also appeared to be crying as the evidence was presented.

Michael W. Smith

🚨 A caregiver is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a disabled woman

🚨 The assaults happened in a hotel room and were recorded on video

🚨 Explicit videos were later sent to the victim online

ROCHELLE PARK — A man responsible for taking care of a wheelchair user was charged with sexually assaulting her multiple times in a hotel room and recording their encounters.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said the adult victim suffered an accident and was unable to take care of herself. She was in the care of Michael W. Smith, 41, of Westfield, who brought her to the Ramada Inn hotel in Rochelle on several occasions between December 2023 and June 2024, according to police.

While at the hotel, he performed several sex acts on her, including sodomizing her with a vaping device, police said.

Connor Oldfield, Welcome to Plainfield sign

🚨A 19-year-old autistic man from Plainfield vanished Jan. 24

🚨Connor Oldfield left home wearing pajamas and without his ID

🚨His family fears ICE may have detained him by mistake

PLAINFIELD — The mother of a 19-year-old with autism is concerned that ICE may have taken her son into custody by mistake.

Connor Oldfield, 19, hasn't been seen since Jan. 24, when he left his home wearing pajamas, Plainfield police say.

His mother, Stephanie Senior, told NJ.com that ICE was reportedly in Plainfield the same day. He did not have his ID on him, his mother said.

Senior was concerned that ICE may not have her son in their records yet if he is being held.

Police said Oldfield can communicate verbally but may become nervous or anxious if approached, police said.

Plaifield Police Director James Abney told NJ.com on Wednesday that detectives had spoken to ICE, and they confirmed he was not in their custody.

Police are asking residents to check their doorbell or security camera footage that may give clues to Oldfield's whereabouts.

Republican state Sen. Jon Bramnick has joined legislation to ban ICE agents from wearing masks during immigration enforcement.

🔴 New Jersey lawmakers are pushing to ban ICE agents from wearing masks.

🔴 The proposal follows a series of new restrictions on ICE activity under Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

🔴 The mask ban has Republican support as the debate around ICE funding surges.

TRENTON — Support is growing in New Jersey for a ban on ICE agents wearing masks during immigration enforcement operations.

Recent anti-ICE sentiment has been fueled by the shooting deaths of Renee Goode and Alex Pretti at the hands of federal agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In response, Homeland Security is withdrawing 700 of the roughly 3,000 federal officers deployed around the Twin Cities.

New Jersey Democrats push sweeping limits on ICE enforcement

In New Jersey, Democrats are fiercely pushing various restrictions on ICE operations. Hours before he left office, former Gov. Phil Murphy signed the Safe Communities Act. It banned ICE operations in sensitive locations, including schools, hospitals, shelters, houses of worship, and courthouses.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill said the state will ban ICE activity from state property. And on The Daily Show, Sherrill said the state will create an online portal that would allow residents to upload cell phone videos of ICE operations.

The latest restriction to gain support is a ban on ICE agents from wearing masks while engaging with the public. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to ICE and the Enforcement and Removal Operations Newark field office for comment.

State Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Somerset, said he will sponsor the bill (S3112) to make the mask ban law in New Jersey. Bramnick said that the public should be able to see ICE agents' faces to ensure accountability and reduce confusion and fear.

"This legislation is not about hindering law enforcement from doing its job. It is about reinforcing trust, clarity, and professionalism while allowing for reasonable exceptions when safety or sensitive operations truly require them," said Bramnick.

