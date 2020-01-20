Husband, wife both hit man with golf club in road rage, cops say

FAIR LAWN — A Passaic County husband and wife are both facing charges after an altercation with another driver in a road rage incident, borough police said.

Fair Lawn Police responded on Sunday evening after 7 p.m. to a report of a fight in front of 17-77 River Road, which is the address of a Walgreens store.

According to police, 44-year-old Mariusz Czerwinski of Clifton was driving a 2014 Chrysler van with his wife 42-year-old Sylwia Czerwinska, as a passenger, when the vehicle passed and then stopped in front of a 2016 Ford Focus.

The other driver, a 23-year-old man from Hawthorne, and Czerwinski both got out of their vehicles and after words were exchanged, Czerwinski returned to his van, took out a golf club and hit the other driver in the head, police said.

Police said 23-year-old, whose identity was not disclosed, then jumped on Czerwinski, which is when Czerwinska picked up the same golf club from the street and hit the 23-year-old multiple times until officers arrived.

The husband and wife each are charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Czerwinski and the other man were both taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center with head injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to Police Sgt. Brian Metzler.

Police said the 23-year-old man was treated and released.

Czerwinska was being held at police headquarters Sunday night.

