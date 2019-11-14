How’s your commute? Are you sick of it yet?

A recent study shows that half of Americans hate their commute. Nearly half say it’s just too long. I’m betting that in the Garden State, those numbers are a lot higher.

Before I got into media, my corporate commute was about 90 minutes each way. If there was one accident, or a snow flurry, add at least another 30 to 45 minutes. The worst roads in Jersey? Route 1, 287, Route 15 and 78.

My commute now happens before the sun is up and only takes about 15 minutes to both jobs. I put in a couple decades battling through the morning traffic and I definitely don’t miss it.

How about you? What’s the worst road in Jersey?



