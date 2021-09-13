How you can help unmask kids in NJ schools (Opinion)

My friend, NJ attorney Bruce Afran, is taking a stand against the absurdity of Gov. Murphy's mask mandate for children.

I've written extensively over the last year and a half about how children have virtually ZERO risk from COVID according to ALL the results over the past 18 months and doctors who are being honest. I've also shared the science that proves conclusively that the masks can pose a physical and mental health threat to children.

Despite the facts, Gov. Phil Murphy has decided to ignore science and the rights of children and individuals and is mandating them. Bruce has taken the governor and his henchmen, the health and education commissioners to court and after a favorable hearing last week, he's gaining momentum. There will be a follow-up hearing the first week in October where hopefully we'll have a judgement in favor of freedom and common sense.

If you have information which can be useful in the ongoing fight for our kids, please email Bruce at freenjkids@gmail.com and put "Info to Unmask NJ Kids" in the subject line.

If you are able to help finance the cause, please contribute whatever possible to the legal defense fund.

I will have Bruce on the show soon to provide an update in this crucial battle for our kids health and freedom.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

