Getting COVID-19 vaccination proof on your phone in New Jersey

As of right now, you don't have to show proof of your Covid-19 vaccination here in New Jersey. But in case that changes or a business you're visiting mandates it, do you want to carry such an important piece of information with you around at all times?

If you're prone to losing things like I am, the answer is no. Luckily, some states allow you to show proof of vaccination on your phone - and New Jersey is one of them.

After reading this article from The Today Show, I did some research on how you can take advantage of this feature in New Jersey. Keep reading to find out how you can use The Docket app to store your COVID-19 vaccination record on your phone.

Step 1 - Download the Docket App on your smartphone

According to New Jersey's Covid-19 Information Hub, Docket is available for iPhones and Androids. And it's free.

Step 2 - Create a free account to use Docket

The signup process involves giving your name, email address, and creating a password - or you can use Google or Apple to create an account. Then you'll have to provide your birthday and sex.

Step 3 - Search vaccination records

There are two tabs for adult and child records — choose the appropriate one and fill out the requested information (first name, last name, date of birth, sex.)

Step 4 - Download vaccination records

Once you've located your vaccination record(s), you'll be able to access them and show them right on your phone.

So there you have it - it's an easy process that only takes a few minutes, and will save you a ton of worry about losing your vaccine card!

