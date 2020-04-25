Students all over the state haven't been to school for what now seems like an eternity. And because so many on the front lines are risking their own health to keep us safe, saying thank you couldn't be more important and valuable than now.

This is especially true for New Jersey'ss youngest residents at Sandy Hook Child Care Center in Highlands. My boys, along with all their friends at the school, have been working with their parents and guardians to not only learn the importance of saying thanks, but how to express thanks in simple yet creative ways.