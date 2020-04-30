This is a great story.

Brewery Strong is a non-profit organization of local New Jersey craft brewers designed to help down on their luck hospitality workers. For years these brewers were already a very tight knit community, always eager to lend a hand to up-and-comers in the business.

Enter Bob Callaghan with Tuckahoe Brewing Company of Egg Harbor Township. The way he tells it to the Courier Post, he was inspired by a story he saw on ABC’s World News Tonight. He started to network, and soon Brewery Strong was born. So far they’ve raised $15,000 to help disaffected servers and other hospitality workers during the downturn brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through their website, brewerystrong.org, you can make a straight up donation or help them raise money by buying a t-shirt, hoodie, sticker, mug, tote bag, etcetera. There’s also a section to nominate someone in need. The organization says they will pick people who are in the most need.

This is a great cause and one more reason I’m proud to be born and raised in Jersey.

