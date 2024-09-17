How New Jerseyans get out of their ‘September slump’

As great as “local summer” is for New Jerseyans while it lasts, we’re entering the end of summer bummer.

Kids are going back to school, the weather is getting cooler, and pool owners will start the closing process… *cue the Debby Downer horn.*

To figure out how people in different states deal with the ’September slump,’ Mission Connection surveyed 3,000 respondents to find their coping mechanism.

Of those surveyed, about 31% of respondents said they feel 'fall fatigue' each year, saying they get more tired and less motivated.

Meanwhile, nearly 20% reported that the transition brings a bit of extra stress or anxiety.

How do people deal with the end-of-summer blues in New Jersey?

3️⃣ Harvest Festivals

New Jerseyans' third favorite event is to attend a local harvest festival. Harvest festivals celebrate the season's bounty and are a time-honored tradition in many communities.

These festivals offer a chance to enjoy fresh, locally grown produce, participate in traditional farming activities, and experience the warmth of community gatherings.

The emphasis on nature, food, and togetherness makes harvest festivals comforting and joyous for many.

2️⃣ Fall Foliage Viewing

Whether it's a drive through the countryside, a hike in the mountains, or simply a walk through a local park, the vibrant colors of autumn can be a powerful stress reliever.

The peacefulness of nature, combined with the awe-inspiring sights of fall, offers a perfect opportunity for reflection and relaxation.

For many, the simple act of observing the changing landscape is a deeply soothing experience that helps to ease the transition from summer to fall.

1️⃣ End of Summer Road Trip

As the final days of warm weather approach, many New Jerseyans seize the opportunity to embark on an end-of-summer road trip. These trips offer a last chance to soak up the sunshine, explore new places, and create lasting memories before the cooler weather sets in.

Whether it's a scenic drive along the coast, a visit to a national park, or simply a journey to a favorite getaway spot, these road trips provide a sense of adventure and freedom that can help alleviate the stress of transitioning back to routine.

You can read what other states favor here.

If you do plan a road trip, check out some of these spots to try to celebrate Spooky Season instead of dreading it.

