How much $$ would Murphy have to pay you to take the vaccine? (Opinion)

A funny thing happened on the way to herd immunity. It was only weeks ago that New Jersey health commissioner Judith Persichilli said she was certain that New Jersey would meet its goal of 70% of eligible adults being vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of June. Suddenly nothing seems so certain.

A month or two ago people were still trying to make appointments to get a vaccine. Some had to travel far because it was the only place they could manage to find one. Now, demand has dropped like a rock. The nosedive in demand has led to walk-in vaccinations with no appointment necessary. Mega sites have closed down not because the goal was reached but because the demand is not there. More mega sites will be shuttered soon.

Did Murphy and Persichilli miscalculate when they promised we would reach our 70% goal? It appears so.

They apparently thought the people who said they don’t trust the new mRNA technology used for the first time in this vaccine just needed a few more months to feel secure. Now they’re realizing it was a hard no. And what are they talking about doing to convince them?

Paying them.

I kid you not. Gov. Murphy said this week everything is on the table to get more people to roll up a sleeve including literally paying people to be vaccinated.

“Are we willing to just basically bribe people to get vaccinated? Everything’s on the table. Literally everything’s on the table,” said a clearly flummoxed Gov. Murphy.

So let’s see. Free Krispy Kreme donuts weren’t working. Rowan University offering $500 credits to students isn’t putting us over the top. Murphy’s “shot and a beer” program where you get a free beer for getting vaccinated isn’t going to be enough. (And really, how insulting was this?) Now he’s actually considering outright paying you.

What guys like Murphy don’t understand is that people having such strong convictions. He cannot buy his way into compliance. And isn’t it just like a rich Goldman Sachs guy to think he can?

Or am I wrong? You tell me. Only take the poll below if you have been saying no to a COVID vaccine. Would money change your mind? And how much would it take?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

