How many COVID-19 patients died at each NJ nursing home: 1,700 in all

The state has begun posting data online on the state's nursing homes, which have been hard hit.

All of the state's roughly 400 facilities have at least one positive coronavirus cases. There have been about 1,700 deaths at these facilities, or about 40% of the death toll.

The state's largest nursing home, which was at the center of news reports last week after police said 18 bodies were found in a makeshift morgue, is being required by the state to hire consultants in nursing, infectious disease and administration, Health Commissioner Judy Persichili said.

The Andover Subacute Reahab Centers 1 and 2 have had 39 COVID-19-related deaths, according to state Health Department data. That's tied for the highest death toll at a nursing home facility in the state. The other facility is the Veterans Memorial Home in Paramus.

Federal officials say they Also plan to start tracking and publicly sharing information on infections and deaths at nursing homes nationwide to help spot trends and signs of spread in communities. The move comes as industry officials and local leaders have called on federal officials to do more to track infections and help get testing and protective equipment.

The agency that oversees nursing homes says homes could start reporting information by the end of this week but didn't say when or how that data will be distributed. An AP tally of nursing deaths stands at more than 8,400.

