A new kind of store has arrived in the Great Garden State. Dick's House of Sport has just opened its newest location in New Jersey.

Now yes, this may be a new kind of store, but it's not the only Dick's House of Sport to open here in the Garden State. It's the concept that sets it apart.

But what's so different about Dick's Sporting Goods vs Dick's House of Sport? It all has to do with the customer experience.

For one, the House of Sport version tends to be larger than it's sporting goods counterpart. But it's much more than that.

It's the sporting experiences that make them unique. A large climbing wall, for example, is just one of the many interactive activities customers can expect. Plus many other activities both shoppers and sport seekers are sure to enjoy.

Although New Jersey is now home to their most recent retail location, Dick's House of Sport didn't first open here. The concept actually started up in Johnson City, NY, in 2019.

Even though that means the concept isn't technically brand new, it's still rather unique even today. And New Jersey just opened it's newest location at Newport Centre in Jersey City.

Grand Opening Event

The Dick's House of Sport grand opening event is happening the weekend of Sept. 19 to Sept. 21. Not only can customers expect great deals, they'll also have an opportunity to meet Alex Rodriguez and Karl-Anthony Towns.

You'll also have the chance to score prizes throughout the weekend as part of the Dick's House of Sport celebration (More on the big grand opening event at Newport Centre can be found here).

