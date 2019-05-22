House built in 1789 for sale in Morris County

There’s a cool house for sale in the New Vernon section of Harding Township (Morris County) that was built in 1789. One of the great things about New Jersey is the number of historic homes that date back to the 18th century. This house is another one of those that combines history with modern amenities.

The 2400 hundred square foot home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms with the original wide wood floors as well as central air. There’s the charm of a wood burning stove and upgrades like custom kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and under counter lighting. The house sits on almost half an acre and features a separate Amish barn that can accommodate three cars and has a second level, as well. All of this for a modest $769,000. Check out the full listing here.

