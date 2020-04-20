Holland Tunnel into New York to close overnights for major work

JERSEY CITY — The New York-bound Holland Tunnel will close during overnight hours for six nights a week starting Monday to repair damage remaining from superstorm Sandy.

Both tubes of the 100-year-old tunnel were flooded during the storm in 2012 with 30 million gallons of sea water that led to flooding 9 feet above the north tube roadway, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The authority's board of commissioners approved the project in 2018.

The closure will be in place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. on Saturday. The inbound will remain open to traffic on Saturday late nights and on major holidays.

The New Jersey-bound lanes will remain open at all times.

The Port Authority said the first part of the $364.2 million project is expected to take until spring 2022 to complete before switching to the outbound side.

Depending on your destination, the following are alternate routes.

Upper Manhattan or the Bronx: Use the George Washington Bridge

Lower Manhattan or Midtown: Use the Lincoln Tunnel

For Brooklyn or Staten Island: Use the Goethals or Bayonne bridges, or the Outerbridge Crossing

The work is for "substantial Superstorm Sandy-related repairs and resiliency improvements," according to a statement from the Port Authority.

Repair and replacement will be done to the tunnel’s power cables, fire detection system, voice communication system, lighting and pump room equipment. Repairs will be made to concrete, drum rings, curbs, ceilings and wall tiles. The project includes improved lighting to enhance driver visibility in the tunnel.

About 84% of the project cost is projected to be reimbursed by federal funds.

“It’s essential that we maintain this artery in a state of good repair given its critical role in the region’s economy and in moving tens of thousands of commuters and visitors each day,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said in a statement when the project received its final approval. “Our goal is to get this project done as quickly and seamlessly as possible with minimal disruption to the traveling public and local communities.”

