HOBOKEN — The City Council unanimously adopted an ordinance Wednesday allowing fines of up to $1,000 for large, indoor gatherings of more than 25 people as long as the gatherings also violate other regulations.

The measure is part of Mayor Ravi Bhalla's recent plans to mitigate a recent spike in coronavirus cases. Bhalla used an executive order to impose a midnight curfew that took effect on Oct. 29.

The mayor and police Chief Ken Ferrante had hoped to have the fine in place in time for Halloween, one of the biggest party weekends of the year, but not enough council members were able to attend the special council meeting on Oct. 29.

At the regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday night, several members criticized the last-minute timing of the special meeting.

The ordinance takes effect immediately and allows for fines ranging from $250 to $1,000 and would be imposed on both owners and tenants.

