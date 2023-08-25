Hire this new mobile bar ‘born to rum’ for your next NJ event

Born to Rum Mobile Bar Co. brings an exciting and friendly bar experience to North and Central New Jersey.

The vintage horse trailer turned mobile bar, known as "Rosalita" offers a unique setup with two draft taps and a skilled team to bring your personalized bar menu to life.

The bar operates as a "dry bar" meaning they provide everything needed for a great party, you just need to supply the alcohol.

Founded in 2022 by Stephanie and Matt, a husband-and-wife team with nearly two decades of combined experience in hospitality and event management, Born to Rum has quickly gained popularity.

They offer a range of drink options, from wine and beer/seltzers to traditional mixed drinks and specialty cocktails. Their services extend to freelancing as a mobile bar and staffing company.

Customers have the choice to reserve the charming renovated horse trailer, known as "Rosalita," or have a customized sip station to elevate their event. Born to Rum takes pride in being a convenient one-stop shop for all bar service requirements. Despite their name referencing rum, their offerings cover a diverse range of beverages.

As a testament to their growing reputation, they've already been hired by well-known personalities like Melissa Gorga. Their passion for their work shines through, and they even enjoy playing some Bruce Springsteen tunes while serving up the good times.

Born to Rum Mobile Bar Co. encapsulates the essence of a mobile, booze-serving business with a penchant for creating memorable events. Whether you're hosting a gathering, party, or any special occasion, they ensure a seamless and enjoyable bar service experience.

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom