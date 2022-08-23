High-end salad company set to open in Cherry Hill, NJ

CHERRY HILL — Chopt Creative Salad Company will open its ninth New Jersey restaurant next week.

The new location for Chopt will open next to the Towne Place shopping center at 801 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill on Aug. 31.

Chopt’s menu features high-quality salad ingredients, endless options, and more than 18 craft-made dressings. The menu includes a rotating selection of featured salads and bowls inspired by artisan partners and faraway flavors.

CHOPT menu items (Photo Creidt: CHOPT) CHOPT menu items (Photo Credit: CHOPT) loading...

The Cherry Hill location will open with a limited-time Mediterranean-inspired menu and it will be the first Chopt with a mobile pickup window for convenience.

As a reflection of Chopt’s core motto, “Better Tastes Better,” all menu items are offered in 100% compostable bowls made from sugar cane which are capable of naturally breaking down without creating any new waste.

To further reduce plastic use, Chopt partners with Proud Source Water, a natural alkaline spring water brand that is sustainably packaged in recyclable aluminum bottles.

“We love making salads! But the real work is to constantly improve our guests’ experience; whether that’s implementing more user-friendly ways to order, forming authentic partnerships that tend to the creation of thoughtful new menu offerings, or friendly new ways to reduce our carbon footprint,” says Colin McCabe, co-founder of Chopt.

CHOPT salads (Photo Credit: CHOPT) CHOPT salads (Photo Credit: CHOPT) loading...

It is customary with each opening that Chopt celebrates Chopt Gives Day. For the Cherry Hill opening, Chopt will donate 100% of sales from Chopt Gives Day to the Food Bank of South Jersey.

Chopt is hiring now and interested parties can visit choptsalad.com/careers for more info.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.