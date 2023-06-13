Hey New Jersey, do you think we live in America’s sexiest state?

I'd like to think that we are pretty humble here in New Jersey, but the simple fact of the matter is we have a whole lot of pretty people in the Garden State. So, it begs the question, are we the sexiest state in America?

Let's start by saying that beauty can be found in many ways. In addition to the way we look, beauty can certainly be found in the way we act, what is in our souls, and how we treat other people.

But in this particular article, in Enjoy Travel, we're talking about the sexiest state in the nation, and if you love the Garden State, you're not going to like the results. Not at all.

After all the work we do to make ourselves as presentable as possible, we're going to be pretty disappointed with these findings.

Despite the fact that we spend a great deal of time at the salons, this report says we may not be spending enough time or money there.

Even though we get our hair and nails done, and we get our Botox shots and other treatments, the study says New Jersey is the 48th most sexy state in the nation. In other words, we are the 3rd least sexy state in America.

Wait. What? How were these results determined? It was a readers' poll that determined these findings, and my theory is that we must have been at the salon when this poll was taken, so we didn't get enough New Jersey votes in there.

At least that's the story I'd like to believe. It makes me feel better.

