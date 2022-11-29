Hey Murphy, we already did the study and you failed (Opinion)

The corruption cabal in Trenton is at it again. This time with a new study/commission called for by the governor to evaluate his response during the COVID crisis.

Interesting that the governor is now acting as if he must deliver on a promise to evaluate his actions. Maybe he wasn't listening to my show back in April when we highlighted one of the most comprehensive studies conducted by some of the smartest and most well-informed minds in the nation.

Economist Stephen Moore joined me on air a few months ago to discuss the report, the results, and just how badly New Jersey's government performed.

The very idea that the corporate media allows Murphy to announce a new study, presumably which will show a "better" side to his deadly response, without even a peep about the last study and actual results is irresponsible at best.

Phil Murphy AP loading...

At worst, it shows that many in the media are more interested in clickbait than facts. What happened to the old adage about journalists "speaking truth to power"? What happened to challenging groupthink and propaganda narratives? When did Americans simply accept the information coming from government officials and their media shills?

The Fourth Estate is in rough shape right now. Maybe it's the profit incentive driven by clicks and advertising dollars. Either way, it's time to hold journalists to similar standards that we hold teachers and real estate professionals. Certifications, licensing, and continuing education.

There should be a standard of reporting in order to use the term "journalist". After all, the title implies an objective person reporting all sides of issues based on facts. We're pretty far from that standing in most media outlets today.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

