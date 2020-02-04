Hess making plush toy truck for little kids

It's a great day in "Hesstory." The oil company, which started in New Jersey and who's toy trucks are a part of children's collections everywhere, is coming out with a new plush toy truck for little kids.

In my family, when a boy is born, someone begins the tradition of giving the gift of the Hess truck every Christmas which can cover you right into the teenage years, now you can start even younger!

Per the Hess press release, "My First Hess Truck: 2020 Fire Truck is now on sale exclusively at HessToyTruck.com for $29.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer batteries included."

The press release goes on to say it's, "safe for all ages, has friendly eyes and a smiling front grill. It also features squeeze-activated flashing LED lights, two sing-along songs, an auto-shutoff nightlight, silent mode, and an easy-grab ladder."

"The 2020 commemorative license plate and accompanying keepsake driver’s license tag follow the Hess Toy Truck collectability tradition."

The new Hess plush truck can be found at www.HessToyTruck.com.

