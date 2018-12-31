He’s just 22 but already a borough administrator in NJ

PROSPECT PARK — At an age when most people struggle to balance their checking account, Intashan Chowdhury is being asked to balance a $6.5 million municipal budget.

The 22-year-old acting administrator for Prospect Park is believed to be one of the youngest people ever to hold such a position in New Jersey.

The borough just north of Paterson has a population of about 5,800.

Chowdhury has a degree in public administration from Rutgers-Newark and has interned for Sen. Cory Booker and state Assemblyman Raj Mukherji.

He took over the job after his predecessor was elected Passaic County clerk.

Intashan Chowdhury is the municipal administrator of Prospect Park. (Intashan Chowdhury via Facebook)

Chowdhury tells NorthJersey.com he welcomes the pressure and the chance to prove himself.

He will begin earning a $45,000 salary starting in January.

