Here’s your COVID ‘casedemic’ push back list! (Opinion)

Every few weeks, I like to share a list of helpful links that I've used to back up the strong opinions I've taken to push back on the unnecessary and dangerous lockdown policies and mask mandates. Here ya go:

Remember that YOU are not alone pushing back against the out-of-control government:

And again, more evidence that masks don't work:

Yes, naysayers, Herd Immunity is here cuz...SCIENCE:

Schools are the safest place for kids and teachers. NO MASKS - NO DISTANCE!

Did I mention that the PCR tests are not accurate or appropriate for testing this way?

Politics of COVID aside, pointing out the irresponsible media is another important task of mine. Here's a reminder that the national media is willing to lie and politicize an officer's death for clicks.

And for the next fear mongering panic narrative...the COVIDiots are turning their attention to climate change! Just when you started asking, where did that Greta kid go anyway?

Some facts to refute the propaganda:

Sea levels are not rising faster every year - calm down:

95% fewer deaths from climate disasters...calm down:

Even according to the panicked pseudo-scientists that believe your SUV is the problem. 3.2 MM rise every year.

Storms are about the same too:

Use this knowledge to fight back. Remember, friends don't let friends remain ignorant.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)