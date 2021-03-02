Here’s your COVID ‘casedemic’ push back list! (Opinion)
Every few weeks, I like to share a list of helpful links that I've used to back up the strong opinions I've taken to push back on the unnecessary and dangerous lockdown policies and mask mandates. Here ya go:
Remember that YOU are not alone pushing back against the out-of-control government:
- "It’s Time for Mass Civil Disobedience on Masks" - townhall.com
- "North Dakota House passes bill forbidding mandatory mask wearing" - thehill.com
And again, more evidence that masks don't work:
- "This Tennessee Data for Masked vs. Unmasked Counties Would Be on Every Front Page, if Results Were Different" - townhall.com
- "The curious case of the Danish mask study" - bmj.com
Yes, naysayers, Herd Immunity is here cuz...SCIENCE:
- "We’ll Have Herd Immunity by April" - wsj.com
Schools are the safest place for kids and teachers. NO MASKS - NO DISTANCE!
Did I mention that the PCR tests are not accurate or appropriate for testing this way?
- "COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless" - bpa-pathology.com
Politics of COVID aside, pointing out the irresponsible media is another important task of mine. Here's a reminder that the national media is willing to lie and politicize an officer's death for clicks.
- "Slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick’s Mother Says Media Was Wrong, He Was Not Killed by a Fatal Blow from Fire Extinguisher" - shorenewsnetwork.com
And for the next fear mongering panic narrative...the COVIDiots are turning their attention to climate change! Just when you started asking, where did that Greta kid go anyway?
Some facts to refute the propaganda:
Sea levels are not rising faster every year - calm down:
- "‘Acceleration’ in Sea-Level Rise Found to Be False – An artifact of Switching Satellites – Tidal stations recorded ‘a rate which is little changed over the century’" - climatedepot.com
95% fewer deaths from climate disasters...calm down:
- "Humans Can Survive Underwater" - project-syndicate.org
Even according to the panicked pseudo-scientists that believe your SUV is the problem. 3.2 MM rise every year.
- "Sea Level Rise" - ocean.si.edu
Storms are about the same too:
- "Historical Changes in Atlantic Hurricane and Tropical Storms" - gfdl.noaa.gov
Use this knowledge to fight back. Remember, friends don't let friends remain ignorant.
