Last Friday, I received my first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. I go back to Monmouth County Agricultural Center on March 26 for the second shot. So why did I do this?

First and foremost, my wife Deneen, a physical therapist who does home care and has had both doses, spent weeks calling all over New Jersey trying to get me an appointment. As ambivalent as I am to the vaccine, I know that if she got me an appointment and I didn't go for that shot, I'd soon be begging for a lethal injection to avoid the aggravation.

I kid.

After researching it, speaking to experts; health care workers, doctors who have called me on New Jersey 101.5, plus the fact that the opportunity presented itself, I felt that for me, it was the right thing to do. I would never presume to tell you what to do when it comes to your body.

I'm a big believer in God and I don't think that He would let me get COVID-19. That being said, if He wanted me to get the vaccine, He would make it available whether I cared or not. He did.

Since I have a pre-existing heart condition I qualified. My wife Deneen, who's a health care worker (physical therapist), received both shots. As did my brother-in-law, who's a doctor, my best friend Glenn Stuart of the B Street band, who's surviving cancer got both shots, as have so many of my listeners and social following.

I got it for my wife and kids, friends, and relatives whom I want to be able to see and hang out with. Since I do come to work, I also got it for those I come in contact with every day who are also my friends and I would never want to be responsible for giving them a virus regardless of the chances.

I'm also going to be back on stage doing comedy soon and going down the shore this summer and looking forward to going with my family on road trips to see the Giants. Knowing that I have a 95% chance of being protected makes me feel safer as I move about the country.

It was a very easy experience. I got in line at 1:30 P.M. for a 2 P.M. appointment. By the time I got to the desk, it was 2 P.M. and I filled out a brief questionnaire, then back in a brief line until I went o a table and was administered the vaccine. Everyone was very nice and very efficient. I can't say enough good things about the experience.

After the shot, you sit in a waiting area for 15 minutes to make sure that you're not experiencing any problems. After that, you're on your way.

Hopefully, I'm on my way to less aggravation. As more and more people get the vaccine, we'll be able to do more.

While they tell you in the information they give you when you go for your shot that, "The Moderna COVID-19 is an unapproved vaccine that may prevent COVID-19. There is no FDA approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19." But with Moderna being nearly 95% effective, I feel much freer to move about New Jersey and the country.

Now if I'm wrong, and end up with rearranged DNA and Bill Gates being able to track my whereabouts, then that will be a post for another day. But for now, after careful consideration, I felt, for me, it was the right thing to do. As I said, I would never presume to tell you what to do when it comes to your health and body.

