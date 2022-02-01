Here’s where the first COVID-19 test vending machine is in NJ (Opinion)

While you may think the pandemic is winding down, there are still people in your life who believe that they are not safe with you unless you’ve been tested. And even though the reliability of the COVID-19 home tests have has been challenged by so many, there are those who swear by their efficacy.

So COVID-19 home self-tests are here to stay. With all of the hype and hysteria about COVID testing, you’ve seen everybody from supermarkets to 7-Eleven‘s stocking up those COVID tests and making a fortune on them.

It was only a matter of time before someone figured out how to cash in big on the newest fad in this country: Testing ourselves into a frenzy. Well, one company has figured out a way to really get fat over the COVID-19 paranoia. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, right beside the Redbox DVD automatic rental centers, the first COVID-19 test vending machine is here.

The genius behind six new COVID-19 test kit vending machines, which will soon be available all over the country, is iBrands. The company has announced its first machine, which is now operating in North Brunswick at the FindTape store on Route 1 South. The machines are touchless, using QR codes, and also take Apple Pay or credit cards.

Like many of today’s apps, you can buy in advance and pick it up right at the vending machine and you’ll receive either a box of two tests or a box of one test: Then, just shoot a copy of your receipt to your insurance company, you’ll be reimbursed.

Though the tests are a little bit more expensive than the ones you’ll find at your local CVS, the practicality and convenience will be worth the 29.99 starting price tag for a lot of people. Boy, do I wish I thought of it first.

