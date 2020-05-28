Even though some New Jersey salons have been saying they’re going to open up despite Governor Murphy‘s orders, who can wait? And are you going to feel comfortable actually going out to one? Right now, with salons and barbershops shuttered, you’re probably looking pretty sloppy. But the homegrown haircut is not something new. In fact, many people mastered the art of the home haircut back in the '80s when the nifty invention called the Flowbee was first brought to market.

What the device basically amounts to is a hair trimmer with different attachments connected to a long vacuum hose. Not only does it make it easy to cut your own or a loved one’s hair, but it makes clean up easy, too since gobs of stray hairs get sucked directly into the vacuum to be discarded later on. Various versions even contain attachments for pet grooming as well.

If you weren’t ever lucky enough to see one of the late-night infomercials for the Flowbee, you should definitely search for them on YouTube. It looks like so much fun to use. The Flowbee is still being manufactured and sold via their factory direct website. But it may be difficult to get your hands on because of the upsurge in sales since the COVID-19 shut down. Never fear— it’s available on various other outlets across the internet including eBay. Just look at the cover of the box and see the happy expression of the guy using it and the joy will be infectious.

