Have you seen these inmates who escaped from NJ facilities?
The New Jersey Department of Corrections is searching for several inmates who have escaped from custody. If you know the whereabouts of the subjects on this list, you are asked to contact 9-1-1.
In no situation, should you approach anyone on this list. They should be considered dangerous.
Name: Shawn Harris
Date of Birth: August 5, 1982
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Height: 5'7" Weight: 170
Escaped from Kintock South Work Release, a residential work release program. Harris was serving time for 1 count of: 2C:12-1B7*3 Assault/Agg-Attmp or Causes Bod.Inj
Name: Brian M. Fisher
Date of Birth: October 12, 1985
Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Height: 6'2" Weight: 235
Escaped from Kintock South Work Release. Fisher was serving time for "1 count of:
2C:15-1A1*1 Robbery-Bodily Injury or Force /1."
Name: Kelvin Gerrard Tyler
Date of Birth: September 23, 1989
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Height: 5'11" Weight: 210
Escaped from Kintock South Work Release. Tyler was serving time for "2 counts of:
2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1 and 1 count of: 2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1"
According to the NJ Department of Corrections,
Community-based programs, such as Residential Community Release Programs and Mutual Agreement Programs. An inmate residing at a residential community program (RCP) shall be deemed an escapee when the inmate leaves the RCP without the authorization of the Director or designee, fails to arrive at the temporary leave site, fails to return to the RCP at the pre-approved designated time, or cannot be contacted at the approved destination unless granted an extension by the RCP.
You are reminded that if you know the whereabouts of the subjects on this list, you are asked to contact 9-1-1.
