Have you seen these inmates who escaped from NJ facilities?

The New Jersey Department of Corrections is searching for several inmates who have escaped from custody. If you know the whereabouts of the subjects on this list, you are asked to contact 9-1-1.

In no situation, should you approach anyone on this list. They should be considered dangerous.

Shawn Harris Courtesy NJ Department of Corrections

Name: Shawn Harris

Date of Birth: August 5, 1982

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Height: 5'7" Weight: 170

Escaped from Kintock South Work Release, a residential work release program. Harris was serving time for 1 count of: 2C:12-1B7*3 Assault/Agg-Attmp or Causes Bod.Inj

Brian M. Fisher Courtesy NJ Department of Corrections

Name: Brian M. Fisher

Date of Birth: October 12, 1985

Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Height: 6'2" Weight: 235

Escaped from Kintock South Work Release. Fisher was serving time for "1 count of:

2C:15-1A1*1 Robbery-Bodily Injury or Force /1."

Kelvin Gerrard Tyler Courtesy New Jersey Department of Corrections

Name: Kelvin Gerrard Tyler

Date of Birth: September 23, 1989

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Height: 5'11" Weight: 210

Escaped from Kintock South Work Release. Tyler was serving time for "2 counts of:

2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1 and 1 count of: 2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1"

According to the NJ Department of Corrections,

Community-based programs, such as Residential Community Release Programs and Mutual Agreement Programs. An inmate residing at a residential community program (RCP) shall be deemed an escapee when the inmate leaves the RCP without the authorization of the Director or designee, fails to arrive at the temporary leave site, fails to return to the RCP at the pre-approved designated time, or cannot be contacted at the approved destination unless granted an extension by the RCP.

