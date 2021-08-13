Have you seen him? Man with dementia walks out of NJ hospital

VINELAND — State Police are searching for a 65-year-old man believed to have dementia who walked out the door of a hospital on Tuesday.

An image of Emmet Veron, 65, of the Laurel Lake section of Commercial Township was captured of him leaving Inspira Medical Center on Sherman Avenue around 4:50 p.m. Police did not disclose why he was in the hospital.

The image released by State Police shows him to be wearing a white sleeveless shirt and black shorts with tattoos on his arms.

State Police asked anyone with information about Veron's whereabouts to call the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554 or the NJSP Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.

Emmet Veron (NJ State Police)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

READ MORE: What's in the infrastructure package for New Jersey? The $1.2 trillion infrastructure package approved by the Senate would provide New Jersey around $12.4 billion in guaranteed spending , with some categories of spending to be allocated later and opportunities to seek billions more in funding through a variety of programs.

9 towns in NJ no one has ever heard of