Hammonton resident is shot twice while standing in his backyard
HAMMONTON — A man was shot twice in his own backyard before dawn on Thursday morning. He continued to recover Friday as police investigate what led to the shooting.
Police said the man was outside his 1st Avenue home around 5:10 a.m. when he heard a shot in the surrounding woods. He then heard two more shots and realized he had been struck. A search of the woods did not turn up a shooter or weapon, according to police, who said there did not appear to be a threat to the public.
The man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
"There is no additional information on the case to provide to the public at this point, just that it is under investigation," police Chief Kevin J. Friel told New Jersey 101.5 on Friday afternoon.
Friel asked anyone with any information to contact his department at 609-561-4000.
