Hallmark Channel to run Christmas movie marathon this weekend

Maybe this will help take your mind off all the depressing news. The Hallmark Channel is running a marathon of their Christmas movies this weekend. The channel, which has become known for its obsession with all things Christmas, is calling the marathon “We Need a Little Christmas.”

According to Deadline.com, the channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” lineup will be featured, with titles such as A Christmas Detour, A Very Merry Mixup, Christmas at Dollywood, and Christmas in Rome. The movies star such Hallmark Channel staples as Candace Cameron Bure, Holly Robinson Peete, and Lacey Chabert.

The channel told Deadline.com that the movies are “what viewers asked for” as they practice their social distancing and hunker down. The marathon starts today, Friday 3/20, and runs until Sunday evening, with interruptions for a couple of preview shows for upcoming Hallmark Channel content.

