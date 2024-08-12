After it was clear that star NFL pass rusher Haason Reddick would not be getting a desired pay raise from the Philadelphia Eagles, the Birds honored his request for a trade by sending him to the New York Jets in April.

But in the months since, that contract extension failed to materialize. Now, Reddick made it known on Monday that he wants a trade from his new Florham Park-based team.

The two trade requests (only four months apart) combine for a strange and frankly ugly situation as Reddick continues a weeks-long negotiation holdout. The Pro Bowler has yet to even practice with his new team, and according to The Jet Press has racked up over $1 million in fines as a result.

He's set to rake in a non-guaranteed $14.25 million dollars in the final year of his current deal but has made clear that he wants an extension that will pay him more; the 29-year-old racked up a stellar 27 sacks over his past two seasons in Philadelphia.

Despite his obvious talent, his defiance hasn't helped his case with Jets brass.

"We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates, and that he will continue to be fined per the CBA if he does not report," Jets general manager Joe Douglas said in a Monday statement.

"Since the trade discussions back in March we have been clear, direct, and consistent with our position. Our focus will remain on the guys we have here as we prepare for the regular season."

By trading for Reddick, the Jets were hoping to upgrade their defense with a big name. Now, it seems they're mired in a contract headache, and the Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt has reported that this standoff could continue into the regular season.

For what it's worth, the reaction to the odd news has captivated NFL talk on X. One Eagles reporter, Brandon Lee Gowton, posted to sarcastically point out that Reddick "would look pretty good in an Eagles uniform."

