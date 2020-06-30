While the virus is rising in other parts of the country the economy continues to get crushed in New Jersey by a governor who can simply do what he wants when he wants. This time Governor Murphy has taken away the indoor dining he has promised to start July second because he says it's too dangerous.

Other states?? Since when do we care about what the other states are doing? Wasn't the reason we obeyed all the shutdown rules was so we didn't end up like the other states? It worked, our numbers are dramatically down, so let us eat!

But it's not only other states says the governor,

He hasn't seen anything across the states as far as indoor dining because we haven't had it yet.

Granted, there were night clubs disobeying the rules but that's why we have the law. If there's a problem you either fine them heavily or shut THEM down. The whole class shouldn't have to pay and pay these poor restaurant owners are. It's not fair to these struggling new Jersey businesses to throw them a bone then take it away before they can make soup out of it to sell indoors.

Comparing indoor dining to the New Jersey nightclub scene is like comparing apples to oranges (more things they cannot serve indoors). People who dine inside are already there with their crowd. They will follow the rules set up by the restaurant which will map out the seating, wear masks except to eat, enjoy their meal, pay their check which the restaurant sorely needs, and probably leave a big tip out of sympathy.

Instead, these restaurants which already spent on food and staff are now deeper in debt since they can't make the money back on what they just spent.

There were other ways to handle this. Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick came on my show Monday night and said, "Common sense tells me what he should have done is said, 'look, I'm recommending that people don't go out for dinner based on what I've seen,' that should have been a serious recommendation by the governor, he's entitled to his opinion."

Maybe he could have had "don't be a knucklehead" signs posted in all restaurants. Better yet, if he's going to shut down something, how about those who are not obeying the rules? Those nightclubs he was talking about are still open while the indoor restaurants who haven't done anything wrong are forced to pay the price.

Here's another idea, why not open them both and let those who go there go at their own risk? I believe that concept was called "freedom."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

