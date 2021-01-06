Group pays off hero NJ cop family’s mortgage after his death

The family of a fallen South Jersey police officer has seen their mortgage paid off by the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

Sean Peek, 49, died at home over Labor Day weekend in September, just hours after jumping into the Cohansey River to rescue a woman who had either fallen or jumped into the water.

Peek was an officer with Bridgeton for 15 years and is survived by his wife and their 8-year-old daughter, who attended a Dec. 11 ceremony at the Bridgeton Municipal Complex.

Megan Peek and daughter, Katherine, were joined by a small group of relatives and friends in addition to police officers from the 3rd Squad, Peek's former co-workers.

Fallen Bridgeton officer, Sean Peak with his family (Tunnel to Towers Foundation via Peek family)

Tunnel to Towers has been announcing mortgage-free homes for law enforcement, military and first responder heroes and their families, each day from Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve for a total of 36 homes covered by the foundation's "Season of Hope" in 2020.

Last year, the foundation announced it would pay off the mortgage of the home of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals, shot and killed by attackers who also killed three people inside a Kosher market.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors the sacrifice of firefighter, Stephen Siller, who died while responding to the terror attacks in Manhattan on September 11, 2001.