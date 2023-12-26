There's nothing better than a real New Jersey breakfast sandwich, and when one local breakfast joint is said to have the best breakfast sandwiches in Jersey it's a reason to get excited.

Located right off busy Route 9 in Bayville New Jersey you'll find a little mom-pop spot called Grits and Grace.

Grits and Grace is well known for their comfort food with menu items like slow roast pork, grits, juicy homemade burgers, and so much more.

But we're here to talk about their breakfast sandwiches.

Recently Grits and Grace was said to have the best breakfast sandwich in New Jersey according to Patch, and it's easy to see why.

The Jersey Devil is hailed as one of their best breakfast sandwiches featuring pork roll, tomato slices, and hot pepper jack cheese.

If that seems like a little too much for you, they also serve up a classic Pork Roll Egg, and Cheese that looks to die for.

Do you need salt pepper ketchup or are you good?

Breakfast sandwiches aside, this place also just serves up an amazing-looking breakfast.

The kind of breakfast where yes you may get the meat sweats while you chow down but it's worth it.

For example, you can try and tackle the Loaded Garbage Can.

A hot skillet piled high with everything you need for the perfect breakfast; veggies, eggs, bacon, potatoes, cheese, and some seasoning.

Located at 507 Atlantic City Boulevard in Bayville, this place is a must-try for any New Jersey foodie.

By the way, Ocean County is home to some seriously good places for breakfast sandwiches.