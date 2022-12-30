Great way to spend New Year’s day at the Jersey Shore

After a long New Year's Eve, it is only right that the nation’s number one brunch cocktail earns its own day, appropriately honored on New Year's Day.

Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, the Jersey Shore’s quintessential resort, will be starting the new year off right by hosting guests to celebrate National Bloody Mary Day with their Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary Bar and award-winning brunch on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Via seaviewdolcehotel.com Via seaviewdolcehotel.com loading...

Seaview Hotel is on Route 9 in Galloway and is home to one of the best golf courses in the state. It's only minutes from Atlantic City and just a quick drive off Exit 40 of the Garden State Parkway.

If you've never been, it's worth the trip from anywhere in the state, but especially on Bloody Mary Day!

Via seaviewdolcehotel.com Via seaviewdolcehotel.com loading...

Perched on the side of the Lobby Bar, Seaview’s completely customizable Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary Bar welcomes visitors to fine-tune their own cocktails with a plethora of accouterments from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Preferred spirits can be requested at the Lobby Bar, then regular or spicy tomato juices are offered, and finally, a wide variety of rotating garnishes, including perfectly crisped bacon strips, pepperoncini, celery stalks, cipollini onions, and pickled veggies galore can be stacked mile-high on top.

Via seaviewdolcehotel.com Via seaviewdolcehotel.com loading...

Each Bloody Mary is $9 and includes unlimited garnishes.

The Bloody Mary Bar is offered in addition to Seaview’s award-winning brunch served in the Main Dining Room every Sunday 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., with a generous spread boasting freshly prepared brunch fare, a made-to-order omelet station, a prime rib carving table and desert towers with various sweets.

Via seaviewdolcehotel.com Via seaviewdolcehotel.com loading...

Don't forget, this year the next day is a holiday, so you still have a day to recuperate from whatever it is you decide to do on Sunday.

Spending part of the day making your own Bloody Mary drinks sounds like a pretty good option!

